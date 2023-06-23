NJ Transit Police continues probe into ID of mystery woman struck, killed by train in 2008

What to Know More than a decade without a name, but officials hope that by asking for the public's help that they can identify the woman struck and killed by a train down the Jersey Shore.

NJ Transit Police says it continues its investigation in order to identify the woman who was struck by a train 15 years ago -- on June 15, 2008, in Brielle, Monmouth County.

Officials describe the woman as white, possibly of Northeastern European descent. She was about 18 to 30 years old, about 115 to 130 pounds at the time of her death and anywhere between 5 foot 2 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

More than a decade without a name, but officials hope that by asking for the public's help that they can identify the woman struck and killed by a train in the Jersey Shore area.

NJ Transit Police says it continues its investigation in order to identify the woman who was struck by a train 15 years ago -- on June 15, 2008, in Brielle, Monmouth County.

Officials describe the woman as white, possibly of Northeastern European descent. She was about 18 to 30 years old and about 115 to 130 pounds at the time of her death.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

When she was found, she was wearing a long sleeve red sweatshirt with a white undershirt style t-shirt over it. She also had a long-sleeve white shirt wrapped around her waist, white socks, and white and black striped Adidas sneakers. She was wearing rosary beads and a wooden bracelet with religious saints on it.

Police describe the woman as having short fingernails painted silver with white lines that came to a point. She had small scars on both her hands, as well as surgical scar on her lower abdomen that was roughly 2 inches long.

The unidentified woman also had a brown tote bag carrying blue sweatshirt with a winter scene on it, black jeans with zippers on both sides of the waist, a hat with blue flowers, a black and white bandana, a blue and yellow scarf with yellow flowers. Additionally, the tote bag containing all these items had the words "New York" on it.

Additional information can also be obtained by accessing the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website at https://namus.nij.ojp.gov under file number UP2274.

According to NamUs profile on the unidentified victim, the woman was about 5 feet 4 inches in height, had blonde/brown hair, with fair skin with no freckles or not many freckles. Her eye color is listed as hazel as well as blue/green.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Det. Tropeano at 973-491-8634 or email the detective at mtropeano@njtransit.com.