NJ Transit Offers ‘Early Getaway' Service Ahead Independence Day Weekend

NJ Transit is offering “early getaway” rail and bus service starting Friday to help customers kickstart the Independence Day weekend.

From approximately 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, extra trains will operate, with Newark Airport stops added to certain trains, while select connections at Secaucus will be adjusted.

Extra buses will also operate from the Port Authority Bus Terminal on more than two dozen bus routes starting around noon.

On Saturday and Sunday, rail and bus service will be on a weekend schedule. When it comes to light rails, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a weekend schedule. The Newark Light Rail and River LINE will also operate on a Saturday and Sunday schedule respectively.

On Monday, Independence Day, all train lines will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule.

Northern and Central New Jersey bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule, while Southern New Jersey bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule and starting at 10 a.m. and will then adjust the routes by terminating one stop prior to the Exchange Place station.

Service from Tonnelle Ave. and Hoboken will end at Harborside. Service from West Side Ave. and 8th St. will end at Essex St.

NJ Transit is also trying to save their customers money this summer with discounted fares.