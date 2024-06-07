NJ Transit delays ease after track issue

Another day, another headache for NJ Transit riders.

Track work again caused major delays for a commute -- this time the Friday morning one -- after disrupting rush hour the evening before.

Rail service in and out of New York Penn was subject to 30-minute delays as of 10:30 a.m., more than two hours after the fracas started. Delays had averaged about 45 minutes for most of the morning.

Midtown Direct stopped diverting to Hoboken by mid-morning.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers, and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street, NJ Transit said.

Passengers can find more information on alternate routes here.

