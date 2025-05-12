NJ Transit

NJ Transit cancels service to Shakira concerts at MetLife Stadium ahead of possible strike

By Jennifer Vazquez and Andrew Siff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A possible NJ Transit rail strike doesn't lie!

NJ Transit announced it's canceling train and bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on Thursday and Friday due to the possibility of NJ Transit engineers calling a strike by the end of the week.

The news could impact hundreds if not thousands of attendees to the shows, in particular Thursday's show which is sold out.

Representatives for NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers are scheduled to meet Monday in Washington, D.C., called there by federal arbitrators to hash out their differences as New Jersey sits on the brink of its first major rail strike in four decades.

The National Mediation Board called for the meeting last week, a sign it's trying to push the two sides to reach an agreement before hundreds of thousands of riders are impacted by a strike for the first time since 1983.

NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Kolluri previously welcomed the news.

"I welcome the National Mediation Board's invitation to resume mediation in Washington on Monday, May 12," he said. "I have always said we should avoid a strike and not disrupt the lives of 350,000 riders."

The strike, slated to be announced next Friday, became more likely last week, when talks between NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers broke down. 

