NJ Transit Bus Driver Opens Fire on Teens, Badly Wounding 15-Year-Old: Official

An NJ Transit driver from New York City allegedly pulled out an illegal handgun and fired on a group of teenagers, badly wounding one of them, after an apparent attack over the weekend, authorities say.

Cops responded to a call of shots fired in Jersey City, near Monticello and Jewett avenues, shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they learned the NJ Transit driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros of Staten Island, had allegedly fired upon the group outside the bus. The nature of the reported attack to him wasn't known, but a Jersey City official said he suffered head and facial injuries during the course of it. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, then into custody.

One teenager was hit by gunfire -- a 15-year-old boy who was taken by taxi to a local hospital with up to three gunshot wounds to his abdomen, officials said. He was last said to be in critical but stable condition.

Fieros faces a bevy of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.