NJ Transit Bus Driver Opens Fire on Teens, Badly Wounding 15-Year-Old: Official

A 15-year-old boy was shot up to three times and taken to a hospital in critical condition; the NJ Transit driver was treated for head and facial injuries before he was released into police custody

An NJ Transit driver from New York City allegedly pulled out an illegal handgun and fired on a group of teenagers, badly wounding one of them, after an apparent attack over the weekend, authorities say.

Cops responded to a call of shots fired in Jersey City, near Monticello and Jewett avenues, shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they learned the NJ Transit driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros of Staten Island, had allegedly fired upon the group outside the bus. The nature of the reported attack to him wasn't known, but a Jersey City official said he suffered head and facial injuries during the course of it. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, then into custody.

One teenager was hit by gunfire -- a 15-year-old boy who was taken by taxi to a local hospital with up to three gunshot wounds to his abdomen, officials said. He was last said to be in critical but stable condition.

Fieros faces a bevy of charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

