New York City

NJ Transit Bus Crash Near Port Authority Injures 15 Passengers: Officials

Police and emergency aid respond to bus crash near the Port Authority Bus Terminal
News 4

A bus bound for the Port Authority Bus Terminal crashed Saturday morning leaving more than a dozen passengers injured, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred in Hell's Kitchen near 9th Avenue and West 41st Street. The 156-line New Jersey Transit bus, which originated in Fort Lee, crashed sometime before 10 a.m.

First responders treated four passengers at the scene of the crash and transported an additional 11 injured to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

News

Storm Team 4 Aug 24

Tornadoes Possible as Laura Remnants Threaten Tri-State With Severe Storms Saturday

travel 17 hours ago

Jersey Shore and Hamptons Hope to Capitalize on Visitors Opting to Extend Stays Into Fall

No word yet on what caused the incident, but the bus reportedly crashed into a pole on an upper ramp heading into the terminal.

This article tagged under:

New York CityPort AuthorityNJ Transit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us