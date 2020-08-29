NJ Transit Bus Crash Near Port Authority Injures 15 Passengers: Officials

A bus bound for the Port Authority Bus Terminal crashed Saturday morning leaving more than a dozen passengers injured, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred in Hell's Kitchen near 9th Avenue and West 41st Street. The 156-line New Jersey Transit bus, which originated in Fort Lee, crashed sometime before 10 a.m.

First responders treated four passengers at the scene of the crash and transported an additional 11 injured to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No word yet on what caused the incident, but the bus reportedly crashed into a pole on an upper ramp heading into the terminal.