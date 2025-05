After a train broke down in the Hudson River Tunnels, NJ Transit and Amtrak passengers are facing delays and cancellations Monday morning, according to New York City emergency management officials.

The city warns passengers commuting on Amtrak or New Jersey Transit between New York and New Jersey should allow for additional travel time.

NJ Transit said rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is facing 45-minute delays.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Due to a disabled train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels, NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45-minute delays into and out of Penn Station New York. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street, NY. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 5, 2025

NJ Transit tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.