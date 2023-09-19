NJ township once named ‘America's Safest City' sees troubling crime wave, police say

Police in a New Jersey township that was once named "America's Safest City" have put out a warning about a recent violent crime spree that has ranged from home invasions to vehicle break-ins.

Brick Township police said that car break-ins, thefts and even an armed burglary have all occurred in the area since Friday. In one such incident, a gun-toting suspect was seen on video.

Neighborhoods like Cherry Quay, Shore Acres, Lake Riviera and Baywood have all been hit by thieves entering cars and homes, police said. The suspects are looking to get their hands on whatever they can, according to police, including things like key fobs.

"They broke into his truck and my car. Well, they didn’t break in. I left mine unlocked because I had just gotten home it was only 8 o’clock at night," said Amy Devalue, who said her car was rummaged through Sunday evening.

Her neighbors alerted police afterward.

Investigators released a photo of a light blue or silver BMW they believe the suspects were driving at the time of the incident.

Police advised residents to lock any doors and bring key fobs inside the house, rather than leave them in the car. They are also asking residents to check their doorbell video cameras for more possible footage to help them catch those responsible.

An investigation is ongoing.