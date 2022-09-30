Schools

NJ Town Weighs Getting Rid of Religious Holidays During School Year

By Brian Thompson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A holiday debate is raging in a New Jersey town, as the schools there are looking into eliminating all religious holidays from the school calendar.

The Board of Education in Clifton is weighing whether to do away with all the holidays that fall during the academic year. For example, the holidays start with Rosh Hashanah, then Yom Kippur, which followed quickly by Diwali. In the spring, there's Good Friday, which is followed up a few days later with Eid al Fitr.

Parents overall seem to be split on the issue.

"It can be celebrated after school days, I mean after school, after they get out from school," said Clifton parent Michelle Capili, who said that the school year is longer than it needs to be. "Too long already, kids would like to have a shorter school year...a longer summer."

While parents with summer plans for their children may be in support of the measure, others were not so keen on it.

"I don't think they should do it. We have all different types, kids from different backgrounds. I don't think it's a good idea," said Sundeep Tooray, a parent from a family that celebrates Diwali. "Holidays only come once a year, it's part of, it's a religious holiday."

By law, students in New Jersey must have 180 days of instruction. But with federal holidays, and five religious holidays, it can stretch out a school year.

Ultimately, it will be up to parents to make the final call to get rid of the days off, or keep students in school until the last days of June. Clifton schools did not repsond to requests for comment, but reportedly will be looking into the results of a recent parent polling and will make a recommendation from there to the Board of Education.

