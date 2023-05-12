NJ Town Searching for Runaway Goat That's Been Caught Peeping Into Houses

This escapee is one baaaaad boy.

Police in a New Jersey town are telling residents to give them a call if they spot a certain peeper looking into their homes.

No, it's not a person. It's a goat.

In Chatham Township, police said that a goat got loose and has been peeking into homes throughout the area, as the curious creature roams around.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The goat escaped a nearby farm, but so far police and authorities haven't been able to catch it. They know where the ungulate originated, but are asking for help in catching up with it and corralling it.