NJ town police look for vehicle after witnesses claim seeing woman put child in trunk

Police in a New Jersey town are asking people to be on the lookout for what they're calling a suspicious vehicle after neighbors claimed they saw a shocking sight.

Washington Township police are searching for a vehicle after witnesses told them they saw a woman put a child in the trunk over the weekend. The incident occurred on Chestnut Street near Cross Street.

The eyewitnesses said they spotted the woman seemingly put the child in the trunk of what appeared to be a maroon Toyota Saturday afternoon. The child was said to be about 7 or 8 years old, police said.

Police released only one picture (at top) showing the vehicle in question. Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to contact Washington Township police.