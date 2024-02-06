New Jersey

NJ town police look for vehicle after witnesses claim seeing woman put child in trunk

By NBC New York Staff

Washington Township Police Department

Police in a New Jersey town are asking people to be on the lookout for what they're calling a suspicious vehicle after neighbors claimed they saw a shocking sight.

Washington Township police are searching for a vehicle after witnesses told them they saw a woman put a child in the trunk over the weekend. The incident occurred on Chestnut Street near Cross Street.

The eyewitnesses said they spotted the woman seemingly put the child in the trunk of what appeared to be a maroon Toyota Saturday afternoon. The child was said to be about 7 or 8 years old, police said.

Police released only one picture (at top) showing the vehicle in question. Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to contact Washington Township police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us