NJ Town Adding Lighting Measures After Lifeguard's Death: Report

A New Jersey seaside town where lightning killed a lifeguard last summer will add safety provisions this year to counteract severe weather, The City Pulse reported Tuesday.

Berkeley Township will install a lightning detection system in the next two weeks that will sound an alarm when lightning is detected within six miles, the site's R.C. Staab reported.

Other nearby towns like Brick have reportedly taken similar measures for this summer following last year's accident.

