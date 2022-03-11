New Jersey

NJ to Distribute $641M From Settlement for Opioid Crisis

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements worth $590 million over opioids. A court filing made Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

New Jersey will disburse $641 million over the next 16 years to confront opioid addiction, using an influx of cash from the settlements between Johnson & Johnson and three other companies over their role in the addiction crisis, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

Murphy announced the settlement funds during a roundtable discussion with stakeholders and acting Attorney General Matt Platkin.

The funds will be used on opioid treatment, recovery, prevention, first-responder support programs and research. Murphy and Platkin pledged that the money would not be used to plug budget holes and would not supplant any current funding.

Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson announced the settlement plan last year, but the deal was contingent on getting participation from a critical mass of state and local governments.

The four companies notified lawyers for the governments in the case last month that their thresholds were met, meaning money could start flowing to communities by April.

Taken together, the settlements are the largest to date among the many opioid-related cases that have been playing out across the country. They are expected to provide a significant boost to efforts aimed at reversing the crisis in places that have been devastated by it, including many parts of rural America.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyopioid crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us