New Jersey

NJ Students Allegedly Tormented During Girls' School Basketball Game

Basketball sneakers are being purchased for the Lakewood girls' team, as 10 of the 19 players don't have appropriate footwear, the district said

basketball-on-court-generic-722
Getty Images

An investigation is underway after at least two students allegedly endured hateful comments during a girl's basketball game between Lakewood and Barnegat schools in New Jersey, officials said Thursday.

One of the girls was allegedly taunted throughout the game against Barnegat as being "homeless" because she didn't have basketball sneakers, while the other was allegedly tormented about being Black during the contest, officials said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both of the "very upset students" reported what happened to their coaches, the Lakewood School District said, adding it does not tolerate such treatment.

Bias incident reports have been filed with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and the Barnegat School District, Lakewood said.

Local

Brooklyn 57 mins ago

1 Shot in Head in NYC Event Space, 2 Wounded Nearby in Puzzling Shootout: Cops

CRIME STOPPERS 1 hour ago

MTA Bus Confrontation Leads to Shot Fired in Ceiling With Passengers Aboard

The school district said basketball sneakers were being purchased for the team, as 10 of the 19 players don't have appropriate footwear, a spokesperson said.

Lakewood school's counsel is also reviewing the matter.

An email request for comment to the Barnegat School District wasn't immediately returned.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseysportsSchoolsLakewoodbias
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us