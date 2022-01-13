NJ Students Allegedly Tormented During Girls' School Basketball Game

An investigation is underway after at least two students allegedly endured hateful comments during a girl's basketball game between Lakewood and Barnegat schools in New Jersey, officials said Thursday.

One of the girls was allegedly taunted throughout the game against Barnegat as being "homeless" because she didn't have basketball sneakers, while the other was allegedly tormented about being Black during the contest, officials said.

Both of the "very upset students" reported what happened to their coaches, the Lakewood School District said, adding it does not tolerate such treatment.

Bias incident reports have been filed with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) and the Barnegat School District, Lakewood said.

The school district said basketball sneakers were being purchased for the team, as 10 of the 19 players don't have appropriate footwear, a spokesperson said.

Lakewood school's counsel is also reviewing the matter.

An email request for comment to the Barnegat School District wasn't immediately returned.