Monmouth County

NJ Store Clerk Offers Free Vapes to Underage Girls in Exchange for Sexual Photos: Prosecutors

A convenience store clerk in New Jersey was arrested last week for allegedly asking underage customers to give him sexually explicit photos in exchange for free vape products, according to prosecutors.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says Muhammad Ikram worked at Sam's 2, a store located on Palmer Avenue within Hazlet. After receiving several reports of inappropriate behavior, police investigators found the 41-year-old clerk would also take photos of minors in the store in exchange for free merchandise.

Ikram was arrested on Oct. 28, according to prosecutors. He was charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, as well as an additional charge of Selling Tobacco Products to Minors.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Logothetis of the Hazlet Township Police Department at 732-264-0763, prosecutors said.

It's unclear if Ikram has a representative who can speak on his behalf on the charges.

