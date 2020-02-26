NJ State Troopers Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A New Jersey state trooper was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly failed to report that sexually explicit photos of children were sent to her by a fellow officer.

The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General says investigators found that Andrea Knox, 35, of Troop D Moorestown Station exchanged text messages about an underage girl with Jeffrey Reitz, a state trooper who was indicted last year on child pornography charges.

Knox allegedly encouraged Reitz on Aug. 27, 2018, by asking for sexual details about the girl, according to information found in Reitz's iCloud account. The 48-year-old trooper later sent photos of people at a nudist location to Knox, as well as photos of two young girls who were both naked.

"Knox failed to report that Reitz shared items of child pornography with her, despite her duty as a police officer to enforce and uphold the laws of the State of New Jersey," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Reitz was previously charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in a separate exchange with another woman. He was also arrested Tuesday with a new charge of child pornography distribution, authorities said.

His lawyer has said that Reitz plans to plead not guilty to the previous charges.

Knox was charged with official misconduct and possession of child pornography.