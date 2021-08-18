New Jersey

NJ State Trooper Admits Pursuing Unlawful Traffic Stop of Female Driver

Authorities have said that Michael Patterson stopped the woman various times one day in 2020 in an attempt to flirt with her -- this before following her home in his patrol car, putting her in fear

A state police trooper who disabled equipment in his cruiser to prevent it from recording video of an unlawful traffic stop of a female driver has pleaded guilty to tampering with public records.

Michael Patterson, 30, of Bayonne, entered his plea Monday. He now faces up to a year in state prison without the possibility of parole and will forfeit his job.

Authorities have said Patterson stopped the woman’s vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2020, and eventually let her go with a warning. Officials have not said why that traffic stop occurred.

Patterson then unlawfully stopped the woman again a few minutes later after she had left the highway at Exit 11. Authorities said Patterson did that to make advances toward the woman.

Patterson then followed the woman home in his patrol car, putting her in fear, authorities have said.

