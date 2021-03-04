Jersey City

NJ State Senator Under Investigation After Driving Into Three Parked Cars

By Brian Thompson

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

Jersey City State Senator Sandra Cunningham is under investigation Thursday following a traffic accident in which she drove into at least three parked cars.

Sources tell NBC New York that Cunningham, a well-respected politician whose late husband served as mayor of the state’s second largest city, was detained for possible DUI. However, former Governor Jim McGreevey said he believes that she had a bad reaction to medications.

McGreevey says he picked the Democratic state senator up from the accident scene in Jersey City, adding that he has seen her before with bad reactions to her medications. He added he saw no evidence of alcohol following the mid-morning accident.

News

Nassau County 10 hours ago

Long Island Doctor, 75, Who Worked From Car Accused of Murdering 5 Patients

COVID-19 15 hours ago

NJ Becomes 6th U.S. State to Detect Brazilian Variant; NYC Opens Key New Vaccine Site

Associates close to Cunningham say she will likely have a statement sometime Friday. There has been no comment so far from Jersey City Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Cunningham was not seriously injured in the accident, and there has been no report of anyone injured in the three parked cars.

This article tagged under:

Jersey CityNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us