NJ State Senator Under Investigation After Driving Into Three Parked Cars

Jersey City State Senator Sandra Cunningham is under investigation Thursday following a traffic accident in which she drove into at least three parked cars.

Sources tell NBC New York that Cunningham, a well-respected politician whose late husband served as mayor of the state’s second largest city, was detained for possible DUI. However, former Governor Jim McGreevey said he believes that she had a bad reaction to medications.

McGreevey says he picked the Democratic state senator up from the accident scene in Jersey City, adding that he has seen her before with bad reactions to her medications. He added he saw no evidence of alcohol following the mid-morning accident.

Associates close to Cunningham say she will likely have a statement sometime Friday. There has been no comment so far from Jersey City Police.

Cunningham was not seriously injured in the accident, and there has been no report of anyone injured in the three parked cars.