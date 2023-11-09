New Jersey authorities are investigating after a man previously booked for suspected intoxicated driving died in the lobby restroom of a New Jersey State Police station.

The man died early Wednesday morning inside NJSP's Bellmawr Station on Wellwood Avenue in Bellmawr, Camden County, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

Troopers had arrested the unnamed man on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash late on Tuesday night, the AG's office said. The man was processed and later released.

"Then, the male suffered a medical episode in the lobby’s restroom and became unresponsive," the AG's office said. "State troopers and emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving efforts, which were unsuccessful. The male was pronounced deceased at 3:24 a.m. (Wednesday)."

No cause of death was offered.

The office for Attorney General Matt Platkin explained why they are now investigating:

"A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," Platkin wrote. "It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. At this time, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating to determine whether this death falls under the purview of the statute. As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is being released at this time."

It wasn't clear how long the investigation could take.

