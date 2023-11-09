New Jersey

After release from DUI arrest, man dies in NJ state police lobby restroom

The man died in the lobby restroom of the New Jersey State Police Bellmawr Station early on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, according the state attorney general's office

By Dan Stamm

state-police-nj
NBC10 Philadelphia

New Jersey authorities are investigating after a man previously booked for suspected intoxicated driving died in the lobby restroom of a New Jersey State Police station.

The man died early Wednesday morning inside NJSP's Bellmawr Station on Wellwood Avenue in Bellmawr, Camden County, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said in a Thursday news release.

Troopers had arrested the unnamed man on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash late on Tuesday night, the AG's office said. The man was processed and later released.

"Then, the male suffered a medical episode in the lobby’s restroom and became unresponsive," the AG's office said. "State troopers and emergency medical personnel performed lifesaving efforts, which were unsuccessful. The male was pronounced deceased at 3:24 a.m. (Wednesday)."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No cause of death was offered.

The office for Attorney General Matt Platkin explained why they are now investigating:

"A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," Platkin wrote. "It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. At this time, the Attorney General’s Office is investigating to determine whether this death falls under the purview of the statute. As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is being released at this time."

Local

theater 2 hours ago

Immersive theater experience ‘Sleep No More' ending 13-year NYC run in January

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 18 hours ago

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree cut down Thursday for trip to New York City

It wasn't clear how long the investigation could take.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us