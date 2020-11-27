NJ State Police Release Sketch to Identify Woman Found Dead in June

Police in New Jersey are trying to identify a woman who was found dead in Elizabeth earlier this year.

State police released sketches of the woman Friday, along with images of a car that may be connected to the investigation.

Detectives say her body was found in June along the railroad tracks on Port Avenue. They say she had closely cropped hair and may have worn a wig.

The vehicle of interest is a model 2000-2006 Toyota Highlander with polished rims and a roof rack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.