NJ Sailboat With 2 Men Aboard Missing on Way to Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s attempting to locate an “overdue” sailboat that left New Jersey with two men on board headed for the Florida Keys.

The 30-foot Catalina sailboat was last seen nine days ago, the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said Monday. The "Atrevida II" was traveling from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida.

Two men, Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were on board and are now considered missing, the Coast Guard said in a release on social media.

Atrevida II was last seen on Dec. 3 departing Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, on its way to Jupiter, Florida. The Coast Guard said it’s possible the boat may have also made a stop in Morehead City.

The sailboat, which is registered in New Jersey (NJ 7033HN), has a bluish-purple hull with a white superstructure and white sails.

If anyone has any information regarding the missing boaters, call the Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command Center at 757-398-6700.