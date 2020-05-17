NJ Resumes Construction, Curbside Retail Business Under New Order

In the latest easement of restrictions, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a significant loosening of workplace restrictions set to take effect Monday.

Murphy signed an executive order Sunday permitting non-essential construction work as well as curbside pickup at non-essential retail businesses. Those changes take effect Monday at 6 a.m.

Also included in the order is permission car gatherings for "the purpose of drive-through and drive-in events."

"Over the past eight weeks, New Jerseyans have taken our stay-at-home order seriously and have created the conditions that make this next phase possible. The steps we are taking allow for important standards of social distancing to continue with the return of safe, responsible business operations," Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy's order requires the retail employees avoid all person-to-person contact by bringing purchased goods to the curb and must wear face coverings and main social distancing. Transactions should be handled in advance by phone, email or other means to avoid contact.

On Saturday, Gov. Murphy announced that chartered boat and watercraft rental companies will once again be allowed to operate.

Murphy said those companies will be required to adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines, and must maintain detailed customer logs in case people come into contact with an individual who has coronavirus and contact tracing is subsequently needed.

The move is the latest in the governor’s efforts to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on his state. On Friday, beaches along the Jersey Shore were allowed to reopen, though social distancing measures and other restrictions were being enforced.

The state continues to experience COVID-19-related deaths and infections, reporting Sunday that at least 10,356 people have died while 146,334 have tested positive for the virus.

However, Murphy said, the numbers are trending downward. Still, the governor emphasized, the risk of infection persists and people should continue wearing face masks and staying at a distance from one another.