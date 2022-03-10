NJ Residents Really Don't Want to Pump Their Own Gas, Survey Finds

New Jersey lawmakers are considering letting the state's residents pump their own gas for the first time in decades - except hardly anyone actually wants to.

Some 73% of Jersey residents said they still want someone to pump their gas for them, according to a new Rutgers-Eagleton poll released Thursday. Just 22% of respondents said they'd rather pump their own.

Legislation introduced last week would give gas stations the option to offer self-service pumps, the first time since the 1940s that locals would have that choice. (New Jersey remains one of only two states to keep people from filling their own tanks.)

Advocates say the change could save consumers as much as 15 cents per gallon of gas, theoretically a boon with gas prices at all-time highs.

But a clear majority of every single demographic group surveyed for the Rutgers-Eagleton poll -- across race, gender, education, age, political leaning, geography and income -- said they'd still rather someone pump it for them.

The statewide phone poll of 1,044 adults was conducted Feb. 25 to March 4 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.