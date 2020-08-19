NJ Prosecutors Review Assault Arrest of BLM Activist Who Says He Defended Himself

Prosecutors in New Jersey are reviewing an arrest of a Black Lives Matter protesters who allegedly assaulted a 68-year-old man during a demonstration on Saturday.

Videos posted on social media suggest that the protester, Jamal Holmes, may have been provoked before the altercation with a counterprotester. Holmes and other protesters were shouting "Black lives matter" as they marched down the boardwalk in Seaside Heights when a man said, "Take the mask off, you scumbag."

It's unclear what happened after that comment in the video but Holmes was later arrested and charged with assault for allegedly shoving the counterprotester to the ground, police said. Holmes says he was defending himself.

Ocean County prosecutors say they’re reviewing the footage and looking for more witnesses.