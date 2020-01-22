NJ Police Seek Help Finding 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Near High School

What to Know Authorities in New Jersey are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen near a high school almost a week ago

Authorities in New Jersey are asking the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen near a high school almost a week ago.

Jaidaa Ali was last seen on Jan. 16, at around 12 p.m., in the area of St. Georges Avenue near Linden High School in Linden.

Ali is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing black Adidas sweat pants with a white stripe along the side and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext 2554 or Linden Police Department at 908-474-8500.