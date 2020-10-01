NJ Pizzeria Owners Accused of Producing Marijuana Edibles

A couple who owns a popular pizzeria in New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly producing edible marijuana out of their home, according to police.

Angela and Michael Colandrea, of Nunzio’s Kitchen in Sayreville, had more than 25 pounds of marijuana in their home, according to the criminal complaint dated Sept. 27. The couple also had shipping bags and packaging materials that they intended to use to distribute the products, police said.

The Colandreas were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, intent to distribute and two counts each of child endangerment. According to NJ.com, the edibles were in an area where the couple's two children could reach.

Police also seized electronics, ledgers, computers and other items used to ship the products, the report said.

Possession of marijuana is illegal in the stage but perhaps not for long. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday voiced his support for the plant's legalization, telling supporters in an email to vote "yes" on Question 1 comes November.

"Legalization would right those wrongs while also spurring massive economic development opportunities, job creation and new tax revenue," the governor said.