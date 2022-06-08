NJ Parent Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Child's School: Police

A New Jersey parent was arrested after threatening to shoot her child's school while on the phone with the principal, according to law enforcement.

Union Township Police said they received a call from the principal at Jefferson Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, in which the the school official said she was threatened by a student's parent.

The principal told police that the parent became upset and told her she was going to "come to the school and shoot the whole place up," according to Union Police. In response, the principal put the school on lockdown and officers were sent to the school.

As officers searched for the parents who made the threat, students were directed to stay in their classrooms.

About an hour after the threat was made, officers located the parent while she was returning to her home. She was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.

The lockdown at the school was lifted after the arrest was made, and the children later dismissed.

The parent has not yet been identified, and attorney information for her was not immediately clear.