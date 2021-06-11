Paterson

NJ Officer Lied on Report After Kneeing Victim in Face, Beating With Flashlight: Pros

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A police officer in Paterson has been arrested on charges stemming from an alleged assault prosecutors say he committed while on duty at the end of last month.

The county's prosecutor announced the arrest Friday of Paterson Police Officer Spencer Finch, 44, for charges of official misconduct and aggravated assault, as well as tampering with public records.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Mahwah, New Jersey, man is accused of severely beating a person on May 26 while in uniform and on duty.

News

face masks 3 hours ago

Migraines? Learning Issues? NJ Parents' School Mask Rule Frustrations Spill Out Friday

Brooklyn 13 hours ago

MTA Removes Bus From Brownstone Days After Wild Crash as Questions Loom

Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said the officer allegedly struck a victim in the face, hit the victim several times with a flashlight and kneed the victim in the face. Following the assault, Finch is accused of submitting a false police report of the incident.

Finch faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges filed against him. He is scheduled to make a virtual court appearance Saturday.

The chief of the Paterson Police Department was not available to comment on the charges, announced late Friday. Contact information for Finch's lawyer was not known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

PatersonNew Jersey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us