New Jersey

NJ Mayor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Town's Furniture on Facebook, Pocketing Cash

The 66-year-old mayor is accused of selling office furniture through Facebook Marketplace

Paul Kennedy, mayor of Ocean Gate.
Ocean County

A small-town mayor tried to take home a big-time score by stealing money from his New Jersey borough in addition to selling off furniture from his government office on Facebook, a county prosecutor said Friday.

Paul Kennedy, mayor of Ocean Gate, was arrested on theft and official misconduct charges for allegedly keeping money from three different revenue sources meant for the government.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said an extensive investigation found Kennedy failed to turnover sales of Ocean Gate assets "sold by way of government auction" on GovDeals.com. But Kennedy didn't stop there.

He's also accused of selling office furniture on Facebook Marketplace and pocketing those proceeds for himself. Billhimer also said Kennedy took money from parking meters.

Ocean Gate is a small borough within Ocean County, with a population of a couple thousand residents.

Their mayor was released on a summons pending a his next court date, Billhimer said. Attorney information for the mayor was not immediately known.

