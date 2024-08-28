Two men hurt, one launched into water after boat explodes at NJ marina, sparking fire

One man was launched into the water and other suffered blast injuries after a boat exploded at a New Jersey marina, sparking a fire on the water.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the explosion after 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Raritan Marina on Route 35 in the Old Bridge area, according to police.

A 57-year-old man was sent flying into the water as a result of the blast, and had to be pulled out by bystanders, Old Bridge Police Sergeant Rich Mustacchio said. He suffered burns to his face and legs, and was airlifted to the hospital.

Another man, a 46-year-old from South Amboy, also suffered blast injuries from glass to his stomach and arms. He was taken to Bay Shore Medical Center in Holmdel, according to police.

Chopper 4 showed the scene as the FDNY worked with local fire departments throughout the afternoon to battle the flames, which continued to burn over the water after the boat sank and leaked oil.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the blast, though it is believed to have been accidental.

The marina was closed in the hours after the explosion. An investigation is ongoing, led by the New Jersey State Police.