NJ Man Racing Motorcycle Killed in I-87 Crash: State Police

New York state police are investigating a motorcycle accident in suburban New York City that left a New Jersey man dead.

State police reported receiving reports of motorcycles racing on Interstate 87 in Yonkers early Friday morning. Shortly after, they received a call that one of the motorcycles had been involved in a crash, police said.

Police arrived to find 29-year-old Frank Mahouti of Paramus, New Jersey, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Westchester County medical examiner.

According to a preliminary investigation, Mahouti was operating a 2018 Ducati motorcycle northbound at a high rate of speed at approximately 1 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the highway and struck a guardrail. The impact ejected Mahouti from the motorcycle, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

