NJ Man Preys on 4 — 2 Girls, 2 Women — at Public Pool: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man was arrested over the weekend on sex crime-related charges involving four strangers -- two girls and two women -- at a public pool, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ashokbhai Vaddoriya, a 40-year-old from Jersey City, allegedly victimized a 12-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman at the Union City pool, according to the Hudson County prosecutor's office.

Details on the circumstances of the case weren't immediately released. It also wasn't immediately clear if the incidents happened on the same day or over time.

Vaddoriya faces two counts each of sexual assault by contact, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact. He was arrested by members of the Special Victims Unit with the Hudson County prosecutor's office and taken to Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

The state has filed a detention memo, which is set to be heard Friday.

Attorney information for Vaddoriya wasn't immediately available.