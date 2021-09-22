JFK Airport

NJ Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Trying to Ship Iguanas to Hong Kong

The U.S. attorney’s office alleged that the 44-year-old man was paid $500 by someone else to send the package containing 10 live rhinoceros iguanas

Rhinoceros Iguana
Reinhard Dirscherl/ullstein bild via Getty Images

A New Jersey man has admitted illegally trying to send 10 live lizards to Hong Kong.

Jason Ksepka pleaded guilty in federal court in Trenton on Tuesday to falsely labeling an international shipment of wildlife from Lambertville in November 2017.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The U.S. attorney’s office alleged that the 44-year-old from Farmingdale, Monmouth County was paid $500 by someone else to send the package containing 10 live rhinoceros iguanas.

Ksepka falsely labeled the contents of the package as toys and used a fictitious name as the sender, prosecutors said. The package was destined for Hong Kong, but authorities said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors intercepted it at New York’s JFK Airport and removed the animals.

News

gabby petito 3 hours ago

Gabby Petito a Homicide Victim But Key Autopsy Detail Unclear; FBI Person of Interest Off-Grid

Storm Team 4 9 hours ago

Severe Storm Threat: Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds Eye Tri-State; Tornadoes Possible

Ksepka faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when he is sentenced in January. Under his plea agreement, he agreed to pay a $1,000 fine.

A message was left Tuesday with an attorney representing Ksepka.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

JFK AirportNew YorkNew JerseyMonmouth CountyHong Kong
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us