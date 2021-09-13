NJ Man Nabbed in Hammer Window-Smashing Rampage at Pediatric Office, Cleaners

A Teaneck man has been arrested on aggravated assault, weapons possession and other charges for allegedly smashing the windows of a New Jersey pediatric office with a hammer as terrified patients and medical staff barricaded themselves inside.

Camwren Cole first walked into the office complex on Palisade Avenue around noon Sunday and started bashing in the windows of Riverside Pediatrics, police said the next day. Responding officers didn't immediately see him at the scene.

Then cops got another 911 call about a hammer attack -- this time at Parisian Cleaners on Cedar Lane. Responding officers found Cole there and apprehended him without incident. They say he appeared to show signs of mental illness and was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

One injury was reported in the chaos: A receptionist at the pediatric office who was hit in the nose with a glass shard as the windows shattered. She is expected to be OK.

Cole remains in custody while receiving treatment at Holy Name Medical Center, officials said. Once he's cleared, he'll be turned over to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office pending an initial appearance in Superior Court.

It wasn't immediately clear early Monday afternoon if Cole had retained an attorney.