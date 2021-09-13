Assault

NJ Man Nabbed in Hammer Window-Smashing Rampage at Pediatric Office, Cleaners

One injury was reported in the chaos: A receptionist at the pediatric office who was hit in the nose with a glass shard as the windows shattered. She is expected to be OK

Close up of metal handcuffs
Andrew Brookes/Getty Images

A Teaneck man has been arrested on aggravated assault, weapons possession and other charges for allegedly smashing the windows of a New Jersey pediatric office with a hammer as terrified patients and medical staff barricaded themselves inside.

Camwren Cole first walked into the office complex on Palisade Avenue around noon Sunday and started bashing in the windows of Riverside Pediatrics, police said the next day. Responding officers didn't immediately see him at the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Then cops got another 911 call about a hammer attack -- this time at Parisian Cleaners on Cedar Lane. Responding officers found Cole there and apprehended him without incident. They say he appeared to show signs of mental illness and was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

One injury was reported in the chaos: A receptionist at the pediatric office who was hit in the nose with a glass shard as the windows shattered. She is expected to be OK.

Local

Broadway 1 hour ago

After Long Delay, Broadway Musicals Sing Once Again

Broadway 2 hours ago

Tony Awards Land Hosts Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald

Cole remains in custody while receiving treatment at Holy Name Medical Center, officials said. Once he's cleared, he'll be turned over to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office pending an initial appearance in Superior Court.

It wasn't immediately clear early Monday afternoon if Cole had retained an attorney.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

AssaultNew Jerseyteaneck
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us