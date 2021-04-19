New Jersey

NJ Man Killed When Lawn Mower He Was Working On Falls On Top of Him

Crime scene tape
Getty images

A man working on a commercial lawn mower at his home in northern New Jersey was killed when the machine fell on top of him, authorities said.

John Levinski, 74, of Hillsborough, wasn’t breathing when a neighbor found him around 5 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities said the lawn mower had been hoisted in the air by a cable attached to a tractor, and the cable somehow broke. It wasn’t clear when the accident occurred or how long Levinski was pinned under the mower before he was found.

No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyHillsborough Township
