NJ Man Found Not Guilty in Father’s 2015 Stabbing Death

The defense said the son planned to sell his home and the home where his parents lived so he and his family could move to Puerto Rico, and his father confronted him about the plans

A New Jersey man was found not guilty in the 2015 stabbing death of his father on Wednesday.

A Gloucester County jury found Joseph Zambuto, 38, of Monroe Township, not guilty of first-degree murder and weapons offenses, NJ.com reported. Zambuto claimed he acted in self-defense.

Zambuto's defense attorney Jeffrey Zucker said Zambuto planned to sell his home and the home where his parents lived next door so he could move with his fiancee and child to Puerto Rico.

The father, who is also named Joseph, was angry about these plans and came over to his son's home to confront him, Zucker said during the trial.

The son testified that his father brought a 13-inch collectible knife from the movie Rambo 3 and threatened him with it. The prosecution said the son had the knife in his home and used it to kill his father.

Zucker said his client was "very emotional" following Wednesday's verdict.

