NJ Man Dead After Possible Electrocution While Cleaning Up Debris in Lawn From Isaias

A New Jersey man died in what is believed to be an electrocution as he was cleaning up his lawn of the debris that came as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias, police said.

River Vale police said that the 60-year-old man was cleaning up in his backyard around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when he apparently came in contact with some downed wires.

Initial reports said the man was found unresponsive and not breathing when police arrived at the Demarest Avenue home.

Police are looking into whether the man was electrocuted, but said it was still too early in the investigation to determine a cause of death. Chopper footage from earlier in the day showed law enforcement going in and out of the home.

Authorities are advising residents to stay away from downed power lines or tree limbs that may have come in contact with live wires, as post-storm cleanup continues all over the tri-state. As of Wednesday night, there were still nearly two million customers throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut who were without power due to the powerful winds of Isaias, which brought down more trees and electrical poles than Superstorm Sandy did in 2012.