NJ Man Charged for Allegedly Coughing on Wegmans Employee, Saying He Has Coronavirus

A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly coughed on a Wegmans employee and told her he has coronavirus.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says 50-year-old George Falcone of Freehold was at the grocery chain on U.S. Highway 9 on Sunday, standing near an employee and an open display of prepared foods. When the employee requested he step back so she can cover the food, Falcone allegedly got closer to her, leaned forward and coughed.

Falcone then laughed and told the employee that he was infected with the virus that has sickened nearly 4,000 people in the Garden State and killed at least 44, according to authorities. He also allegedly told two other employees they were lucky to have jobs.

A Manalapan police detective who was working a security detail at the store approached Falcone after the incident and he allegedly refused to identify himself for 40 minutes, officials said.

Falcone was issued summonses and charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and obstructing administration of law.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Falcone had a representative who could speak on his behalf.