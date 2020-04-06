NJ Man Charged After Over 30 Adults Gathered for Pink Floyd Cover Performance

Police in New Jersey are trying to identify at least 30 adults who attended a front yard Pink Floyd cover concert and violated the rules of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Homeowner John Maldjian was charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and two separate charges related to violating the emergency orders after he allegedly hosted a party outside his home on Blackpoint Road in Rumson on Saturday, according to police and the state Attorney General’s Office.

The 54-year-old and another person were streaming their performance of greatest hits from the British rock band on their acoustic guitars on Facebook Live, according to authorities.

Most of the crowd were between the ages of 40 and 50, police said. Some of them sat on lawn chairs and enjoyed alcoholic beverages while they were less than 6 feet apart.

Officers say they interrupted the show as the guitarists played "Wish You Were Here" but they continued on.

Maldjian eventually stopped playing and told his Facebook Live audience the performance was over after an officer directly approached him, according to prosecutors, and the crowd wasn't too happy about cops breaking up their party.

"When we informed everyone that they must leave--in accordance with Governor Murphy's executive orders regarding these so called 'corona-parties'--we were met with well wishes of 'F-the police' and 'Welcome to Nazi Germany' from this group of '40-50 year old ADULTS,'" Rumson police said on Facebook.

Charges related to the audience members are pending.

"The Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun! However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement," police continued.

Several others in the state were charged for violating the social distancing guidelines, prosecutors said.

Those who violate Gov. Phil Murphy's emergency order to social distance could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.