Toms River

NJ Man Arrested in Alleged After-Hours School Assault

Police say the man grabbed the victim by the arm and pulled her into a hallway inside the school

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in an alleged assault on a New Jersey elementary school employee after school hours.

Toms River police say units were called to Walnut Street Elementary School at about 6 p.m. Thursday during what police called an “extracurricular event" after school hours.

Police say the victim was working on the second floor of the building when a man asked to use the bathroom. When he was directed to the downstairs bathroom, police say, he allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm and pulled her into the hallway.

Police say the victim broke free and ran down the stairs, followed by the suspect, who then left the school through a side door.

Police say security camera footage led to the arrest Friday of 21-year-old Daron Griffin of Toms River, who is charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

It's unclear whether Griffin has an attorney; a listed number for him couldn't be found Sunday.

