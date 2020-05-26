NJ Man Arrested for Alleged $45 Million PPE Fraud Against New York City

A New Jersey man faces federal wire fraud charges for an alleged $45 million scheme to sell personal protective equipment in the darkest days of the pandemic to New York City at a massive markup.

Federal prosecutors allege that Ronald Romano of Manalapan, working with co-conspirators, tried to sell 3M-brand face masks to NYC officials at a 400 percent markup over list price -- even though he was not an authorized distributor and did not actually have the masks.

"Romano allegedly lied repeatedly about his authority and ability to sell large quantities of personal protective equipment to the City – equipment he knew was desperately needed for use by frontline medical workers and first responders. And he allegedly offered to sell this phantom equipment to the City at grossly inflated prices," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

Prosecutors allege that in addition to the attempt to sell masks to NYC, Romano also tried to sell masks to Florida emergency management officials at a roughly 500 percent markup.

Romano, 58, a used-car dealer by trade, faces more than 30 years in prison on charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and violations of the Defense Production Act. Attorney information was not immediately available.

3M previously sued Romano's company as well, alleging that Performance Supply LLC of Manalapan deceived the city by falsely representing it was authorized to distribute and sell 3M protective masks -- which have been in short supply and under massive demand worldwide.

The city did not pursue the purchase, after contacting 3M and verifying Romano's company was not a certified reseller.