New Jersey

NJ Man Allegedly Backs Over 2 Women in Strip Mall Parking Lot, Then Hits One Again

police tape
Shutterstock

A 68-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a 65-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman as he backed out of a strip mall parking space, then moving forward and hitting the younger victim again, officials say.

Gary Mongelli, of Hackensack, is charged with two counts of assault by auto and is expected to be arraigned shortly after Election Day, prosecutors said Friday.

The arrest stems from a situation Oct. 15, when Paramus police responded to reports of two pedestrians struck in the grocery store's parking lot on Route 4 East around 5 p.m. No other details on the circumstances were available.

Local

Supporting Our Schools Oct 13

Supporting Our Schools: How to Donate and Support Local Schools

Manhattan 2 hours ago

Famed Strand Bookstore Pleads for Help Due to Dire Financial Fallout of COVID-19

Cops found Mongelli's car stopped in the middle of the intersection of Sheperd Way and the entrance to the parking lot after the women were hit. Both were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, officials said. The 65-year-old woman was released five days later, while the 33-year-old victim remains hospitalized.

No attorney information for Mongelli was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyParamusassault by auto
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us