NJ Man Accused of Setting Fires Inside Queens Restaurant Is Arrested: FDNY

Authorities have arrested a New Jersey man who allegedly set multiple fires inside a New York City restaurant last summer.

The FDNY on Sunday identified 54-year-old Asif Raja as the suspect seen on surveillance video at 30-27 Steinway Street on Aug. 4, 2020. Footage shows Raja entering the Queens restaurant and pouring flammable liquid all over the tables inside before starting a fire.

Water sprinklers were able to put out the small fires prior to firefighters' arrival and no one was injured, according to the FDNY.

FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals have arrested Asif Raja, 54, for allegedly using a flammable liquid to set multiple fires in a restaurant. Read more: https://t.co/xHrQbtztjD pic.twitter.com/zJk2LsEqk0 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 25, 2021

Raja's motive is unclear. He was charged with one count of arson, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison with a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted, according to authorities.