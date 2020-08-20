NJ Man Accused of Murder in High-Speed NYC Stolen Car Crash That Killed Young Mother

A 23-year-old Newark man has been indicted on murder and other charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly stolen car crash that killed a 32-year-old woman and seriously hurt the driver she was traveling with.

Tawshawn Beckford was ordered remanded without bail after his arraignment Wednesday in Staten Island Supreme Court. He was arrested after a four-month investigation led police and district attorney office members to New Jersey.

According to the indictment, Beckford allegedly stole a 2019 Lexus SUV from a driveway on Staten Island on April 25. When cops tried to arrest him that same day, he allegedly drove off, fleeing at speeds up to 80 mph, more than double the speed limit in the area, on the wrong side of the road. Beckford went through a steady red traffic light in his escape attempt, prosecutors say, and smashed into a 2012 Ford SUV carrying Christine Dahlstrom and a male driver.

Dahlstrom died in the collision of multiple blunt force impact injuries. The driver was badly hurt. And Beckford allegedly fled the scene on foot.

“This defendant caused an absolutely horrific tragedy that began with him allegedly stealing a vehicle from a driveway on Staten Island and ended with him allegedly killing a young mother as he attempted to flee from police,” Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon said in a statement. "Following an extensive investigation by the NYPD and my office’s Vehicular Crimes Unit, this defendant has now been arrested and indicted for this terrible incident. We will continue to vigorously pursue justice for the victim and her family."

Along with second-degree murder charges, Beckford is accused of grand larceny, leaving the scene of an accident and other related offenses. Information on a possible attorney for Beckford wasn't immediately available.