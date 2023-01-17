NJ Man Accused of Beating Mother Unconscious With Landscaping Rock

A New Jersey man is accused of beating his mother unconscious with a landscaping rock.

On Monday, Evesham Police responded to a home on Woodlake Drive in Marlton, New Jersey, for a reported assault. When they arrived they found an unconscious 75-year-old woman suffering from severe head injuries.

The woman was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was placed in critical but stable condition. She remains unconscious at the hospital.

Investigators determined the woman had been beaten with a landscaping rock and identified her son, 43-year-old Lawrence Kim, of Marlton, New Jersey, as her attacker.

“Initially we didn’t know where he was. The witness last saw him on foot. So we were checking the area to see if we could locate a suspect,” Evesham Police Chief Walter Miller said. “Through the investigation we determined that there was potentially a vehicle that could’ve been accessible to him that was missing. So we investigated that end which ultimately led us to Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.”

Police found and arrested Kim in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey and is currently being held in Pennsylvania on $25,000 bail.

Police still haven’t determined a motive behind the attack and hope to interview the woman when she regains consciousness.

“But if anybody’s living in a situation that they’re fearful of violence or fearful of the potential of violence in their home, I would ask them to come in,” Chief Miller said. “We have resources available here through restraining orders. Through protection orders that will protect the victim.”

While Kim is in custody, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident should call Evesham Police at 856-983-1116.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.