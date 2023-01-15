New Jersey

NJ Law Permits Certain Birth Control Without Prescription

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Certain kinds of birth control will no longer require a prescription in New Jersey under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Friday.

Self-administered hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch and ring won't require a prescription from a health care provider under the measure.

Murphy said New Jersey is upholding access to reproductive health care after the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion.

There are no residency requirements under the new law, so New Jersey pharmacists could dispense the contraceptives regardless of where a person lives, the governor said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia permit pharmacists to offer contraceptives, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The new law goes into effect in May, and the state pharmacy board will draw up protocols to direct how it is implemented, including the requirement for a training program.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jerseybirth control
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us