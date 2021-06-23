New Jersey

NJ Investigating Deaths of Motorcyclist, Scooter Rider After Traffic Stops

Crime scene tape
Getty images

The attorney general’s office has identified two people whose deaths in accidents stemming from traffic stops are being probed.

Francis De La Cruz Abad, 21, of Trenton crashed on May 25 in Hamilton Township after fleeing from an officer attempting to stop him for not wearing a helmet while operating a scooter, the office said Wednesday. He died in a hospital two days later.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Abad collided with a Dodge Caravan that was attempting to turn left into a shopping center on Route 33 eastbound, according to the attorney general's office.

News

Rockland County 9 hours ago

Investigators Raid Village Hall in Deadly Adult Home Fire Probe: Source

Decision 2021 13 hours ago

NYC Mayor: Adams Takes Fragile Lead Among Dems, Yang Out as Sliwa Wins GOP Nod

The attorney general's office also released the name of a Woodbridge man who died when his motorcycle crashed on Route 1 last week.

Odean Cummings, 29, was driving northbound on the morning of June 16 when two Woodbridge officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Cummings accelerated from the scene and was struck by a truck, according to the attorney general's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Under state law, the attorney general's office is required to investigate deaths during encounters with police.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyWoodbridgeHamilton Township
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us