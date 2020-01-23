Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Prisons

NJ Inmates to Be Counted as Residents of Their District

Giles Clarke/Getty Images

ANGOLA PRISON, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 14, 2013: A prisoner’s hands inside a punishment cell wing at Angola prison. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the “Alcatraz of the South” and “The Farm” is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. It is named Angola after the former plantation that occupied this territory, which was named for the African country that was the origin of many enslaved Africans brought to Louisiana in slavery times. This is the largest maximum-security prison in the United States[with 6,300 prisoners and 1,800 staff, including corrections officers, janitors, maintenance, and wardens. It is located on an 18,000-acre (7,300 ha) property that was previously known as the Angola Plantations and bordered on three sides by the Mississippi River. (Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • Inmates in New Jersey will now be counted as residents of their most recent address when it comes to drawing the state's legislative districts
  • Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Tuesday that will change how the state's political power is distributed when it comes to prisoners
  • New Jersey became the seventh U.S. state to enact such a law

Inmates in New Jersey will now be counted as residents of their most recent address when it comes to drawing the state's legislative districts.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Tuesday that will change how the state's political power is distributed when it comes to prisoners.

New Jersey became the seventh U.S. state to enact such a law.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

MTA 1 hour ago

NYC Transit Boss Andy Byford Resigns

New York City 21 mins ago

Window Washers Rescued From Dangling Scaffolding

Before the bill was enacted, prisoners in the Garden State counted as residents of wherever they were incarcerated but now will be counted as residents of their last known address.

Progressive Democrats like Murphy have worked hard to end what they describe as “prison gerrymandering.”

“In most cases, incarceration is only temporary," said state Sen. Sandra Cunningham, D-Hudson, a sponsor of the measure. “It is unfair for inmates to be considered part of a community where they’ll likely never live as a free citizen."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PrisonsNew JerseypoliticsStateinmates
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us