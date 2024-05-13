New Jersey

NJ house explodes, bursts into flames – at least 1 hurt

Flames could be seen coming from a Commercial Township, New Jersey, house on May 13, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Neighbors claimed to feel the ground shake as a South Jersey house exploded and burst into flames early Monday, leaving at least one person hurt.

The Battle Lane house in Commercial Township, Cumberland County, burst into flames just before 5 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2024, county dispatchers confirmed.

Firefighters could be seen battling heavy flames coming from the roof of the house.

At least one person was medevacked from the scene for treatment.

A fire official on the scene told NBC10's Brenna Weick that there was an explosion.

A neighbor several blocks away said he felt his house shake as the fire began.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after daybreak, you could see some smoke and flames coming from the badly damaged property. Debris could be seen scattered about.

The cause of the blast remained under investigation Monday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

