NJ Hospital Security Guard Accused of Stealing From Patients

A New Jersey hospital staff has been arrested after he was accused of stealing around $10,000 in jewelry and other goods from patients, including one who died from COVID-19.

Police say 40-year-old Danny Rivera of Jersey City has been charged with theft for at least three separate incidents at Hudson Regional Hospital. NJ.com first reported that Rivera took more than $500 in cash and more than $10,000 in jewelry.

The thefts took place on April 28, May 29 and July 15, according to the report. Some of the jewelry was found at Rivera's home, according to Secaucus police.

The hospital says it is cooperating with investigators and that "we deeply regret" the incident.